Each pottery vessel by Erica Iman is one of a kind and trending

The pottery of Erica Iman of Kansas City is drawing attention internationally and locally.
A few months ago, her landscape plate was featured in Wired (UK) Magazine. And in Kansas City, the new Corvino Supper Club restaurant in the Crossroads Arts District commissioned vases as well as pieces for its tasting room.
Iman’s work is modern and minimal with a geological vibe. Textures are rustic — sometimes she uses crushed granite — and edges are uneven. Her work isn’t cast, so no two pieces are alike.
While pursuing a bachelor’s degree in art education at the University of Missouri, Iman was struck by ceramics. A teacher introduced her to the thoughtful, poetic, quiet side of pottery.
“I liked that I could use pieces in my home to serve the salad on at dinner parties or to give as gifts,” Iman said. “There’s also a fun, nice connection with customers and ceramics, knowing that they’re using them in their homes.”
Iman went on to receive another bachelor’s degree, in ceramics, at MU and earned a master’s degree in ceramics from Southern Illinois University. She enjoys working with local architects, designers and restaurateurs.
Iman is one of the founders of KC Urban Potters, a collective of full-time studio artists making functional pottery with a high standard of craftsmanship. Iman’s pieces, which start at $30, are available through the studio shop, 4 Westport Road, and by appointment, 816-895-2870. More information can be found at ericaiman.com.
Erica Iman pieces also will be available at the Brookside Art Annual, May 5 to 7, and the Midwest Pottery Fest, May 12 to 14.
Comments