The cat that sat in a taped square over there: Trick spurs viral feline fun

Forget cat in the hat.
Meet cat in a square.
Timelines are littered this week with photos of cats sitting inside taped-off squares on floors.
Here’s the single tweet that started the craze:
Nobody has had a more productive day than my mother pic.twitter.com/LK6KX9KM1x— Danielle Matheson (@prograpslady) April 10, 2017
Here’s the backstory.
Julia Serblowski of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada home-schools her 10-year-old son, Leland. Monday was a lazy, cranky day, she told The Hamilton Spectator, so they tried a fun experiment she’d seen online.
“I’d heard something about this once somewhere, that a cat will sit in a square,” she told the newspaper. “So I told Leland. It’s like a science thing. And he liked the idea.”
She taped off a square shape on her floor and, like magic, the family cat Finn walked over and plopped down inside it. “The tape was hardly down and there he was,” she said.
She sent a picture to her daughter, Danielle Matheson, who shared the experiment with Twitter.
It didn’t take long for cat owners to break out the tape and start experimenting.
Here, kitty kitty.
@prograpslady True pic.twitter.com/7F93tt7sP6— Erin Bahrenfuss (@ebarnz7) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady I was shook when I saw him walk straight into it pic.twitter.com/acKdF0jBoo— Melika Monfared (@melvarmon) April 14, 2017
TRUE @prograpslady: Cats squares on floors pic.twitter.com/BUtXo92Jzi— Seattle Dredge ✈ (@SeattlesTravels) April 14, 2017
@prograpslady He almost resisted, but then... pic.twitter.com/cC04thBZsB— Jen (@JeniNiquette) April 13, 2017
@prograpslady No lie pic.twitter.com/n2ySJNk8EL— Carly Stang (@Stang_Carly) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady pic.twitter.com/ObnBajyhZz— Nature Boy (@Lizzy_Hampton) April 11, 2017
Gonna need a bigger box.
@prograpslady @GiannaCuscela pic.twitter.com/M5HvYpMCbk— savanna scherb (@savannascherb6) April 12, 2017
The Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha sent out series of tweets about its experiment.
Cat Square Test Round 2:— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) April 13, 2017
New Square: ✅
New Cat: ✅
Results: Pending #CatSquare pic.twitter.com/Tyt9ex8AKm
We left the cat alone to avoid any pressure & so he could sniff out the square. #CatSquare pic.twitter.com/7wMXrXz5Yz— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) April 13, 2017
Duke = Not impressed! He's more interested in finding a home. pic.twitter.com/PmvRVrzqb6— Nebraska Humane (@NEHumaneSociety) April 13, 2017
For skeptics - those are just a bunch of posed cats! - there is incontrovertible video proof that this works.
@prograpslady pic.twitter.com/yjzdoWwpTb— autumn ️ (@radmcguffs) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady #nationalpetday pic.twitter.com/KroqTq4HJy— lily (@istalklouis) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady it works! #brulelaminou #punkedcat #cats pic.twitter.com/1cQiSumL7S— Mon Castro (@MonCastro1) April 13, 2017
For skeptics, there is also evidence that this doesn’t work on every cat.
@prograpslady My cat thinks outside the box pic.twitter.com/dlKElOD232— titty boi (@radtitty) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady I work so hard for my cat, but she doesn't appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/2HcF669CGq— Lisa Ryan (@LisaRyanWBOI) April 12, 2017
@prograpslady "Nope! I will not fall for you Pinterest." pic.twitter.com/CxZZDZ61lv— Anne Helm (@SeeroiberJenny) April 11, 2017
@prograpslady my cat said eff yo' square, I'm taking it off my floor pic.twitter.com/hOTsnse8pp— Tiffani Rollison™ (@TiffaniRoll) April 13, 2017
Are dogs smarter because they won’t fall for the trick?
@prograpslady wanted to see how a dog feels about this and Cooper refuses to even cross over the square. I'm dying. pic.twitter.com/zhQGyyDsYx— Sandy Ravage (@caitefa) April 11, 2017
Cat owners are convinced this works because cats are innately curious and like to explore new territories - like squares taped on floors.
“It would be interesting to know the science behind it, why they do it,” Serblowski told the Spectator.
Comments