Here’s how to look retro chic for springtime

Kentucky Derby Day is almost here, and with it comes the unofficial launch date of lawn parties. Think iced cocktails, finger foods, picnic blankets and yard games. Maybe a decorative flamingo or two if your host has her ducks in a row.
Lawn parties, whether they’re Derby-themed or not, are the perfect excuse to try out a retro outfit. Donna’s Dress Shop, 1410 W. 39th St., has everything you need for vintage and vintage-inspired looks across the decades: dresses, bathing suits, hats and even lingerie.
If you’ve lived in the Midwest a while, you know that it’s rarely warm enough on Easter to wear your new spring dress without tights. Derby Day, the first Saturday in May, is a surer bet for bare legs.
If you’re not sure you can keep the goosebumps at bay, try this floral circle skirt (Unique Vintage, $58). It would look rather Hepburn-esque paired with a slim black turtleneck. In warmer weather, swapping the turtleneck for a solid-colored bodysuit would also be a classic silhouette.
This sari-inspired caftan (April Madden, $110) is also great for layering: throw leggings underneath if it’s chilly, but pair with just a black slip in the warmer months.
April Madden is a local designer who repurposes vintage saris for her designs. She’ll be at Donna’s Dress Shop April 21 for a trunk show, where you can snap up her caftan and other unique pieces.
If you want to go full Betty Draper, this polka dot dress (Unique Vintage, $94) would look lovely on everyone with its wide and flattering neckline. Add a cigarette and a look of discontent, and you’ll be “Mad Men”-perfect.
Dresses that hit at the knee are good for blanket sitting and croquet playing. To fully up the costume-inspired ante (especially for a Derby party!), top a dress with one of the hats or fascinators that Donna’s Dress shop carries (around $50).
Another incredibly becoming bustline comes with this pink floral dress (Emily and Fin, $98). The pattern leans very vintage but looks less costume-y than the polka dot dress. The tucked pleats along the bustline are very flattering, as is the nipped waist. You could pair this with a leather moto jacket for a more current look.
If you’re looking for a more casual outfit but still want a vintage-inspired look, try this plaid jumper-style dress (Mata Traders, $89). It would be darling for a first date, paired with a wedge heel (all the better to walk across the lawn with).
