These Royals-named pets are ready to play ball. What about yours?

We asked for your help, and our Royals pets lineup is already taking shape.
Leading off we have Duffy the dog. He is followed by Paulo the cat and then Cain the dog. So who is batting cleanup? How about Gordo the goat?
If you’ve named your pet after one of the Royals players, send us a photo with some information and we may publish it in The Kansas City Star and on KansasCity.com. We’ve already had over 300 submissions, but we’re still taking more.
Just email a photo of your pet to arandle@kcstar.com with “Royals pets” in the subject line. Please include your name, your pet’s name, where you live and why you chose the name.
Deadline for submission: April 5
