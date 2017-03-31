Throw some Kansas City-designed color into your home

Happy Habitat pillow covers and throws, with their zigging and zagging patterns and pops of color, never fail to bring cheer.
“I love hearing how kids and moms fight over the throws when they get cozy on the sofa — not literally fighting, of course — but how they enjoy them. Or when customers love a throw so much they want to hang it on the wall,” says Karrie Dean of Kansas City, owner and designer of Happy Habitat. “When I make someone happy, that makes me happy.”
Happy Habitat was born six years ago after Dean was laid off from an advertising job. She studied art throughout college at the University of Kansas but didn’t major in it. After she designed a Moroccan-style blanket, the rest was history.
Now her work is sold in boutiques across the United States and around the world and has been featured in a fair share of lifestyle publications. Locally, they’re sold at Coveted Home, Made in KC, Urban Provisions and the Middle KC.
The machine-washable goods are made of 80 percent recycled cotton and 20 percent acrylic to give them their shape. Throws are 50 by 60 inches, “big enough for one blanket hog, two adults who really like each other or a mom and two kiddos who truly have no sense of personal space.” Pillow covers are 18-inch squares, and minis are for kids or can be used as lap blankets at 30 by 40 inches.
Dean is glad to use recycled cotton, created from fibers and clippings left over from the cut-and-sew process. So new pieces that would otherwise be discarded get a second life, and landfills are spared.
Dean is always designing new patterns. She’s most inspired by old decorative tiles because of the unusual color combinations. To keep up, follow @happyhabitat on Instagram.
