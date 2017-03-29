Yo quiero fiesta: Missouri baby celebrates first birthday with Taco Bell ‘smash’

Baby Delta just marked her first birthday with a photo shoot, but it was hardly run-of-the-mill.
It was more like run for the border — as in pictures of Delta shoving Taco Bell into her tiny mouth with messy, baby-like abandon.
That was the point. Instead of a traditional “birthday cake smash” — where the baby adorably digs into cake with its hands, or face — Delta noshed on Mexican food.
Photographer Julia Aiello of Wentzville, Mo., posted Delta’s photos to Facebook on Sunday, and they’ve been shared more than 9,500 times since.
This assignment, she wrote, was close to her heart, er, stomach.
“Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE tacos! I could eat them for every meal ... seriously!” Aiello gushed on her Julia Marie Photography Facebook page.
“So you can only imagine just how excited I was to find out that Delta’s mom wanted to do a Taco Bell themed first birthday smash with tacos!
“This session was so much fun and couldn’t have been any more perfect! Taco bout a party!!”
Delta’s mom, Monica Phillips of St. Paul, Mo, told KSDK in St. Louis that she skipped the cake because her baby isn’t really into sweets.
But she does love to eat, Phillips said.
“It was the easiest photo shoot ever because Delta just sat there eating tacos and enjoying life while the photographer worked her magic.” Phillips said.
The photos continue a Taco Bell tradition for the family.
Phillips said she and her husband had their first unofficial date at one — and when she was pregnant with her second daughter her water broke in a Taco Bell drive-thru.
Comments about Delta’s photos came in fast on Aeillo’s Facebook page, with person after person cyber-shouting to their friends, “do this” and punctuating their approval with tiny taco emojis.
Taco ’bout a new trend.
