No place like home: Leawood ZIP code has highest median home value in Kansas

High home values in a neighborhood has its benefits: manicured lawns, potentially lucrative trick-or-treating and generally higher property tax generation that helps keep schools and other public entities well funded.
A report by GoBankingRates, an online interest rate aggregator, identified in each state the ZIP code with the highest median home value. In Kansas, the most expensive ZIP code for purchasing a home is in south Leawood: 66224.
The median home value is $457,200 in this ZIP code. Leawood as a whole has a median household income of $139,384, according to Time Money, which used 2015 figures from the Census Bureau.
The Missouri ZIP code with the highest median home value is 63124 — an area within the city of Ladue in central St. Louis County. Homes there have a median value of $879,990, more than six times the median value of all Missouri homes ($139,800).
The state with the highest median home value within one ZIP code is California, with a median value of more than $6 million in a ZIP code contained within the city of Atherton, near San Francisco.
Many states with the highest median home values within one ZIP code are on the East Coast.
New York’s 11976 — in Water Mill — has a median home value of $3,798,500. Massachusetts’ 02493 — in Weston — has a median home value of a little more than $1.5 million. Washington, D.C.’s 20015 ZIP code has a median home value of $999,000.
