Invited to a wedding? Here’s what to wear

Wedding season is in full swing, which means that Saturday mornings between now and September will be full of women standing in front of their closets, panicking over an outfit for the day’s festivities.
Dressing as a wedding guest is an interesting mix of wanting to stand out but not wanting to steal the show. White is a no-no, and many etiquette guides argue that red is a little too scene-stealing. These gorgeous designer dresses from Clique Boutique (6951 Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village) are great options for wedding guests, but they can also serve as inspiration for the budget-conscious shopper. Similar looks can be found at Macy’s and TJ Maxx.
Wedding dress codes (look for these on the invite) can be majorly confusing. When in doubt, Google is your best friend. Best bet? Be overdressed. It’s so much better than being underdressed.
If you’re invited to a “casual” wedding, you can wear what you want, within reason (jeans and a tank probably aren’t appropriate). A floral and more casual dress with a flowy cut, like this kimono-inspired dress by Rebecca Taylor ($395), would be perfect for an outdoor ceremony and reception.
“Festive” attire is one step up from casual, and, by choosing this dress code, brides are asking guests to have a little fun with their look. Fun dresses with an interesting detail, like bell sleeves (Milly, $380) or a zigzag knit (M Missoni, $595), fit the bill nicely.
A “cocktail” wedding is likely an evening event and asks for a more formal look: jacket and tie for men, knee-length dress for women. A simple little black dress (Milly, $395) is always welcome, especially when dressed up with a fun hairstyle or a bright lip.
Black is an easy answer but isn’t the only one. This striped knit dress (M Missoni, $695) has a fun gold stripe running throughout the black and white pattern. Pairing the dress with gold jewelry would be a lovely way to play up that detail.
And, if you’re the bride, no worries — we’ve got your back. If you’re looking for a festive shower look, or even if you have a more casual ceremony style, there are plenty of off-the-rack options. A simple A-line sheath (Halston Heritage, $295) would be ideal for a spring bridal shower.
And this beautiful cream sheath with gold and white accents (Elie Tahari, $598) would be absolutely perfect for a courthouse ceremony.
Congratulations to any engaged couples out there, and happy celebrating to the rest of you! Remember, the bar may be free, but those photos last forever. Cheers!
Comments