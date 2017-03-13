How to plant a simple garden

At almost 3 years old, Beckett Willie is already a die-hard Kansas State Wildcats fan, just like his dad, Travis Kurtz. Kurtz, now an Olathe firefighter, was the university mascot, Willie the Wildcat, from 2008 to 2010 and recalls the days as some of his best at K-State.
Kelly's Westport Inn has been a staple in Kansas City for 70 years. Randal Kelly started working at the Westport Inn in 1947 and soon became a partner. In 1977, the name was changed to Kelly’s Westport Inn and now his two sons, as well as two grandchildren, are keeping the tradition going.
Chef Carlos Falcon, owner of Jarocho Pescados y Mariscos in Kansas City, Kan., draws on his Mexican roots to create a rustic and refined seafood and fish dishes. With inspiration from the motherland, in this case, Veracruz, Mexico, his seafood dishes are attracting the attention of many "seafoodies," as well as many local chefs.
Associate pastor Sylvia Romero of the Grace United Methodist Church Mission Center says Olathe has been welcoming to immigrants but the anti-immigrant sentiment in the country is making people anxious.
"Elvis Presley's Memphis" has opened at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The facility presents his life, career and legacy in an immersive setting. A museum, car collection, soundstage, and shops present everything Elvis.