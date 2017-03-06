Hey Kansas, this list says the ‘very best thing’ about your state is a barbecue joint

The Thrillist looked out across this great nation of ours and decided that in these divided, fractious times “it’s important for us to celebrate the good things.”
So the digital lifestyle website put on its party hat and created another of its popular lists, this one called “The Best Things About All 50 States.”
“With pride in our hearts and unity on our minds, we set out to identify the very best thing in each and every of these United States,” writes Thrillist.
“We’re talking about great people, legendary food, singular sporting events, and some of the most breathtaking sights (on) the planet (no full-on cities though, that’s just too easy). Hold your head high, America.”
So, Arizona wins applause for the Grand Canyon and California for the Pacific Coast Highway. Bourbon is the greatest thing about Kentucky, jazz in Louisiana and lobster in Maine, Thrillist decided.
The best thing about Hawaii? The beaches.
The best thing about Indiana? The Indianapolis 500.
And Missouri? The Lake of the Ozarks takes the crown, according to this list, which notes: “If you want to drink all day among hundreds, if not thousands of boats doing the exact same thing with the distinct possibility of witnessing some nude people doing unspeakable things on a Jet-Ski, may we suggest Party Cove?”
Then, there’s Kansas.
When Thrillist considered everything “breathtaking” that Kansas has to offer, it decided that the best thing about Kansas is ... Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.
“It’s tough on the Kansas side of Kansas City,” writes Thrillist. “First they put the bulk of your namesake city across the border in a different state, and THEN your iconic barbecue joint is confusingly named for a THIRD state and thus no one wants to give you credit for having some of the most incredible ribs on the planet.
“Luckily the artist formerly known as Oklahoma Joe’s is now Joe’s Kansas City BBQ and all is right in the world. Although there was never anything wrong with the ribs.”
That’s great news for Joe’s. Awesome. We have no beef with them. (How could we when we’ve eaten so much of their beef — and pork?)
But did Thrillist consider everything Kansas has to offer?
The Flint Hills?
Giant fields of sunflowers?
The Oz Museum in Wamego?
KU basketball?
Hey, that’s not a stretch because Thrillist named the Crimson Tide the best thing about Alabama and the UConn’s women’s basketball program the best thing about Connecticut.
And come on, Thrillist. Did you even Google the world’s largest ball of twine in Cawker City? Did ya? Did ya?
So much for uniting us in our hour of need. Hmmph.
