Former Mayor Berkley’s granddaughter makes splash in Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition

Former Kansas City Mayor Dick Berkley’s granddaughter McKenna is one of the models gracing the pages of the recently released Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
“We’re thrilled,” Berkley said Friday.
Berkley said he and his wife Sandy were delighted about this career milestone for their 21-year-old granddaughter, McKenna Berkley, who has been modeling for about three years.
McKenna was born in Kansas City, the daughter of Jon Berkley, Dick and Sandy Berkley’s son, and his wife Heather. She grew up in Las Vegas and followed in the footsteps of an older sister, who is also a model.
In an online narrative, McKenna says she loves Las Vegas but considers herself a “Kansas City girl at heart” and mentions her grandfather.
“My grandpa was actually mayor of Kansas City for eight years, so Kansas City runs through the blood,” she said.
In fact, Berkley served for 12 years as Kansas City mayor, from 1979 to 1991. He was best known for responsibly shepherding the city through a very tough time after the Hyatt Regency skywalk collapse at Crown Center.
While the Sports Illustrated edition features multiple models, four are singled out for people to vote for, and McKenna is one of those four. Dick Berkley urged people to go online and vote for McKenna, so she will be prominently featured in next year’s edition as well.
