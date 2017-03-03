Ready for spring? Florals are blooming everywhere

Walk into any women’s department this month, and you’ll see a sea of floral patterns. The convergence of the spring season and the ’90s/’70s-inspired fashion moment we’re having now has led to flowers of all types — preppy, hippie and tropical — to crop up in stores.
Naming florals as a trend for spring isn’t exactly a radical pronouncement. As the inimitable Meryl Streep once said in 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada” as fashion editor Miranda Priestly: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.”
But it’s undeniable: Spring weather equals florals, and there’s a print for every style, shape and occasion.
The most obvious choice for this trend is a floral dress. But if you want to change it up, go with a floral pattern over a black background, which makes the pattern instantly more sophisticated.
This V-neck dress with the keyhole back (Old Navy, $29.94) would be perfect for a patio happy hour, especially paired with a denim jacket and ankle booties.
Another floral dress (Old Navy, $29.94), this one with a crew neck and a swingy-er shape, is totally ’90s. Cher Horowitz of “Clueless” would have worn this with coordinated knee socks, but you can pull it off topped with a long cardigan.
If you want your date night to feel like a tropical vacation, pair this bright pink spaghetti-strap ruffle top (Old Navy, $26.94) with dark jeans and a wedge. Umbrella-adorned drink not optional.
Floral-patterned slacks (Old Navy, $34.94) are a fun way to take this trend to the office. Pair a tailored floral trouser with a solid button-up or blazer for a fashionable, but still professional, look.
If you’re not feeling the all-over floral pattern but still want to participate, look for small embroidered details, like on this chambray dress (Old Navy, $39.94). It would look great with tan ankle booties now and wedge sandals once it’s warmer.
Comments