Pet beds made how you — and Fluffy and Fido — like them

Alisa Self of Shawnee shopped for a dog bed for her Pomeranian and couldn’t find anything worth the money. The fabric was usually uninspired and the beds were understuffed, lacking the durability needed for even her petite pup.
So Self combined her degree in interior design, her experience working for her family of upholsterers and her love for animals and formed a business in 2012: J’Adore Custom Pet Beds (adorepetbeds.com).
Customers can go to the online store, select a style, choose a fabric and pick a font and thread color to personalize a dog or cat bed. They start at $50.
“No two are alike,” Self said. “Everyone gets to help create their own little one-of-a-kind masterpieces.”
Where the pet beds are similar: They’re filled with high-quality fiber-fill and channeling that provide lots of support. An upholstery-grade sewing machine is used on washable fabrics that last much longer than what’s typically available at big-box retailers.
