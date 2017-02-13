From the archives: 1974 Star Magazine interview with Mrs. Beulah Bulkley

This story was originally published in Star Magazine on Nov. 17, 1974.
The conversion of Annie Chambers
Mrs. Bulkley wore a lightweight white sweater with decorations at the shoulders, and she began smiling almost as soon as she said hello. Her hair was white, neatly done in soft curls, and her eyes carried a twinkle. I wondered if she could have weighed more than 100 pounds.
She rose from her chair, paused to ease the stiffness, then extended her hand.
“I broke my hip last year,” she apologized for the slight lingering effects of the accident. “Won’t you sit down?”
I made myself comfortable in a large, high-ceilinged room at the City Union Mission, 1601 Admiral. My hostess was Mrs. Beulah Bulkley, 86 years old, a mission worker 50 years in Kansas City’s North Side. She was active with her husband, the late Rev. David B. Bulkley, at the founding of the mission in 1924, and is still helping with the work along with her daughter, Mrs. Ruth Vanderberg, and her son-in-law, the Rev. Maurice Vanderberg, director of the Mission.
Her eyes twinkled some more as she began to talk. The conversation slipped naturally back to days gone by - days when Mrs. Bulkley was younger and Kansas City was too.
“You just can’t imagine,” she said, “how bad it used to be down in the North End. I was so sorry for those people. I wanted to do something to help.”
She paused, and her face became temporarily serious.
“When I go to bed at night, I remember things that I would never think of in the daytime. I could write a lot of soap operas, and they’d be true.”
She was thinking of one of her most famous (or notorious) friends - the woman who, before the Turn of the Century, was known throughout Kansas City, and among railroad and cattlemen all over the Southwest, as Annie Chambers, madam of the house that bore her name.
The Annie Chambers establishment was a 2-story red brick building with a plain, inconspicuous front door, facing Third Street on the southwest corner of Third and Wyandotte. It operated from 1872 to 1923, a block west of what is now the Victoria Station in the River Quay development.
Just south across the yard from Annie Chambers’ back door, the Rev. and Mrs. Bulkley had set up the City Union Mission at Fourth and Wyandotte Streets. Their center was a large 3-story spired and turreted Victorian home formerly occupied by another famous entrepreneur, Madam Lovejoy, whose name is being carried on by a present-day River Quay bar. Next door, west from the Mission, was a house of prostitution operated by Eva Prince. In this situation, then, the Rev. and Mrs. Bulkley operated their mission in a former house of prostitution, and their only immediate neighbors were brothels.
Mrs. Bulkley explained why she and her husband chose the location. “The life at the Mission,” she said, “seemed worthwhile to me. I had been raised a Christian, and I’d spent half of my time in church. My husband and I wanted to help improve conditions, if we could.”
Through an unusual circumstance, Mrs. Bulkley was to have a part in the conversion to Christianity of the madam whose house was across the back yard.
Beulah Bulkley met Annie Chambers after the explosion of a neighborhood moonshine whiskey still. The City Union Mission was new, and Mrs. Bulkley was in her mid-20s, having been married in Hot Springs, AR., in 1916. Her husband had been wounded in action in World War I, and on his recovery had decided to devote his life to ministering to the down-and-out. These he found in plenty in Kansas City’s North End, and when the whiskey still exploded, Beulah Bulkley and Annie Chambers joined the crowd that was out on the street to enjoy the commotion.
The madam and the minister’s wife recognized each other. By now, Annie Chambers was in her mid-90s and her career as a madam was drawing to a close. Mrs. Bulkley regarded the imposing old woman from afar., in timid awe, conscious of her reputation. Annie, for her part, recognized Mrs. Bulkley as the preacher’s wife.
Mrs. Bulkley tried to imagine the aged Madam in her prime. “Annie, in her day,” she said, “would have been the kind of woman you would describe as handsome, even powerful.”
Physically, Mrs. Bulkley said, Annie was the opposite of Eva Prince of the neighboring house on Fourth Street. Eva Prince was little and refined, perfect of dress and manner. Nothing about her even remotely suggested she had ever been or ever could have been a madam.
Annie, on the other hand, was tall, large-boned and attractive in a strong physical way. “She was a mistress and a madam,” Mrs. Bulkley said, drawing subtle distinctions, “but never a prostitute.”
After the meeting at the explosion, Beulah Bulkley and Annie Chambers saw little of each other, except occasionally across the back yard, until an incident in the mission parlor.
One day, to the sporting-house-turned-mission, came a timid, weeping prostitute from Eva Prince’s house. She had given birth to a baby. It was probably the only thing she owned or loved. The infant had died, father unknown. She did not want to give up her baby, even in death, but the other girls convinced her of the necessity.
When the girl knocked at the mission door, Mrs. Bulkley answered. “My baby was never bad,” the woman began pleading. “I want her buried like any other good baby. I’ve been bad, but my baby never was.”
Possibly the highest accolade that can be given to someone in the missionary field would be that he never turned anyone down. Dave Bulkley was such a person. Of course he would conduct a service.
And right there, in the faded and memory-filled ballroom of Madam Lovejoy’s on the northwest corner of Fourth and Wyandotte, Dave Bulkley preached the funeral of a prostitute’s baby.
A heavy, cut glass chandelier, a relic that had looked down on revelries of yore, still hung from the mission ceiling. And underneath it, in a tiny coffin, lay the innocent fruit of the not-so-innocent.
A circle of prostitutes joined the grieving mother while the Rev. Bulkley preached. And the prostitutes, in this unaccustomed role, wept.
Now, at that stage, a writer of fiction would probably consider he had gone far enough. But there was one more touch of melodrama of which none was aware. It involved Annie Chambers.
Only a small back yard separated Annie’s house from Madam Lovejoy’s. Annie was alone now — old, and so nearly blind she could only sense how faded were the trappings of former elegance
that were bitter reminders of the past.
Mentally alert to the end of her long life, Annie was well aware that the funeral was to be held. She had gone to a back room in her former palace of sin, quietly raised a window, and listened as Bulkley preached.
Life had never granted Annie forgetfulness. Was she perhaps remembering her own two babies, equally pure, from a time of her own long ago innocence? It was, she later told Mrs. Bulkley, the first sermon she had heard since she was in her teens.
At any rate, the sermon paved the way for the conversion of Annie Chambers. The cynical might say she was some 90 years on the way. However, shortly thereafter, the most famous madam of what had been the most well-known house of prostitution in Kansas City, deeded her property to the Rev. and Mrs. Bulkley.
Now ashamed of her initial fear of the lonely, white-haired old woman, Beulah Bulkley began crossing the back yard to visit with Annie Chambers. She recalls Annie made the first overture in conversation.
“I hear you’re from the South,” Annie had said. “Maybe we can talk about it some time.”
“She was the loneliest person I ever met,” Mrs. Bulkley told me. “She was pitifully lonely — so old and lonely — but when somebody would do something for her, she would brighten up.”
Mrs. Bulkley explained that when Annie Chambers opened her house of prostitution in 1872, she had an excellent location, because decay had not started in the North End. The railroad station was just down the hill to the north, at the foot of Wyandotte within easy walking distance.
Travelers coming into town could scarcely miss Annie’s place. Some never did. Police headquarters and City Hall were only two blocks east on Main Street.
Annie’s furnishings were of the style that said opulence in that era: Carpets and plush furniture, boldly designed wallpaper, red satin drapery, chandeliers and mirrors and paintings, some pastoral and some nude. Her girls were groomed impeccably. Annie polished their demeanor and behavior to a point that would have done credit to any finishing school.
Each room was furnished with a bureau, two chairs, and a bed so comfortable it was said some men paid good money just to sleep in it.
There was the smell of good cigars and good wine at Annie’s, and high prices kept out the riff-raff and the rowdy. Successful cattlemen and gamblers and rail-roaders came from afar.
Out-of-town visitors often referred to Annie as “the banker.” They knew they could leave their cash reserve with her and, when they finished their fling, their money would be safe.
In her heyday Annie kept 16 girls working. Before sunset they would shop in the finest stores, promenade with finishing school manners in the daintiest frocks, pictures of daylight decorum before going inside after dark to ply their trade.
In the last years of Annie Chambers, Mrs. Bulkley could reconstruct a picture of Annie of days gone by.
“She prided herself on being the Queen of the Underworld,” Mrs. Bulkley said, “and all her girls had to look like Princesses.”
In the process of Annie’s conversion, Mrs. Bulkley would remember her beating her chest with her fist and saying, “It’s just like an elephant stepped on me when I try to pray. I can’t.” But people used to say they never knew a man who could talk to God like Dave Bulkley could, and he taught Annie to pray.
Occasionally, Mrs. Bulkley remembers, some of Annie’s former “girls” would stop by, just to visit. Her eyesight all but gone by the time she got religion, Annie would ask the girls to read the Bible to her … certainly an unusual request from a madam. As a result, however, Mrs. Bulkley was introduced to one of the girls and the girl, too, was converted.
Annie always impressed Mrs. Bulkley as witty and alert. Toward the end, said Mrs. Bulkley, “she didn’t have anything.” The once gilded palace of sin was all “rags and tatters.”
For a time Annie rented some of the rooms, purely as rooms. The ornate furnishings disappeared or decayed. Annie’s fading vision shielded her from much of the realization of this.
One of the paintings that remained was of a feisty little dog yappingly trying to contain a herd of cattle.
“The devil is throwin’ ‘em in faster’n he can pull ‘em out,” was Annie’s explanation of that painting. In one corner of the ballroom was a larger-than-life painting of a nude framed by shrubbery.
“That’s a girl tryin’ to pull herself out of the slough,” was Annie’s interpretation. There was also a painting of a beautiful young woman, a more feminine version of Annie in appearance. It was of a sister who had once visited Annie in Kansas City.
Annie had always zealously guarded the identity of her family and insisted that Mrs. Bulkley burn all of the pictures after her death.
“I just dreaded burning those pictures,” Mrs. Bulkley said. But she complied.
“I was born in a room with a fireplace and it marked me,” Mrs. Bulkley said in seeming digression. “I’d always have one if I could afford it.” She had suspected a portion of wall in Madam Lovejoy’s of hiding a fireplace. Tedious excavation uncovered a tiled fireplace.
If there was ever any animosity between Madam Lovejoy and Annie Chambers it must have warmed the ghost of the former when the smoke of Annie’s personal effects — including the anonymous portrait of her beautiful sister - swirled into the sky over Fourth and Wyandotte one day from the chimney of Madam Lovejoy’s fireplace.
Only the huge nude that graced the ballroom at Annie Chamber’s escaped. It could, Mrs. Bulkley knew, tell nothing of Annie’s past. It was placed in storage and subsequently stolen. If it still exists, it is all that remains of what, before the turn of the century, was the most widely known house in the Southwest.
In the last years of Annie Chambers, the City Union Mission conducted sewing classes in what had been Annie’s famous parlor. The former madam of the house would come in and sit there just for the company.
“Sometimes,” said Mrs. Bulkley, “she was quite talkative.”
Asked if Annie Chambers evidenced the heart of gold fiction paradoxically ascribes to such women, Mrs. Bulkley thoughtfully replied:
“Well, she might have had a little heart. She was a pretty good judge of character.”
Mrs. Bulkley said Annie discouraged some girls from going to work in her house, and not always for the reason that they wouldn’t have been good for business.
“Annie … she could evidently see something in some of the girls that she didn’t want them to go down,” Mrs. Bulkley said. “She used her own money to send some of them back home.”
Mrs. Bulkley said she had met some of Annie’s girls in later life and had asked them if they had been happy in their former profession. Every one of them, she said, answered vehemently and in exactly the same words: “It was a hell of a life.” Their inflection, she said, indicated it had been bad, not good.
The mission stayed in the North End throughout the depression when the area was the traditional abode of derelicts, Mrs. Bulkley said. For the thousands caught there, Mrs. Bulkley added, “It was a nightmare.”
Depression and disintegration were followed by calculated demolition.
“They’ve just torn down all those places,” Mrs. Bulkley said.
The Annie Chambers house was razed in 1946. On Fourth Street, where Madam Lovejoy’s palace stood on the corner beside Eva Prince’s, is a flat-roofed, one story, windowless structure that could be used for storage or a truck dock. The rest is paved over all the way to Third Street.
On June 6, 1934 Annie was still living there and observed her 92nd birthday anniversary. It was a time for reminiscence.
Leannah Loveall (Annie Chambers) was born June 6, 1842, near Lexington, KY. As fiction, Annie’s life would be lurid and improbable, a heavily-drawn morality play by today’s standards.
But she lived it and, late in life, revealed some of herself to the then young preacher’s wife, Mrs. Bulkley, who still remembers.
Annie lived a normal childhood in Kentucky and recalled riding in a parade for a political rally for Abraham Lincoln’s presidential campaign. She vividly remembered her Southern father’s dressing down for that performance. For Annie, wholly unconcerned with politics, it had merely been a chance to look pretty and show off.
Bright, imaginative and apparently well read, Annie became a school teacher. Lincoln got elected and Annie got married, to a railroad man, William Chambers. The death of their first child at less than one year of age was only prelude.
In her second pregnancy Annie was thrown from a buggy and was in a coma for a tragic three days. When she regained consciousness she learned that she had lost her second child, her husband had been killed in a fall from a railroad trestle, and her father had lost his hotel business.
It was too much for Annie. She moved north to Indianapolis to forget, in what she planned as a short, but merry life. Fate decreed it would be neither.
In 1869 Annie moved to Kansas City and by the summer of 1872 had her own house of prostitution on the southwest corner of Third and Wyandotte streets.
To that house, many years later, it became Mrs. Bulkley’s practice to send over meals from the mission.
There was even a story that Mrs. Bulkley prepared them herself. She laughed at the idea.
“I can’t cook at all,” she said.
But she did take meals to the old woman’s room, and would visit with her while she ate.
On Annie’s birthday, Mrs. Bulkley scrupulously avoided any mention of the fact, and there was no special menu. By noon, Annie was getting fidgety and worried.
Then at dinnertime Annie was taken down to what 50 years ago had been the ballroom at her once notorious house. It was a surprise birthday party. Annie was tremendously pleased and excited. She later told Mrs. Bulkley it had been the happiest birthday of her life.
It was also her last. She died March 24, 1935.
