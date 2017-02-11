Living

February 11, 2017 9:00 AM

How to wear red and pink with Valentine flair

By Caitlin Cress

Special to The Star

Valentine’s Day candy has been in stores since the day after Christmas, but the actual day is almost here. Whether you’re keeping it simple on Tuesday with a cuddle session on the couch, meeting girlfriends for Galentine’s Day drinks or going all-out with an overnight trip, romantic colors like red and pink are perfect for every occasion.

   

An easy way to make an at-home date outfit feel special is by adding a lacy bralette in a festive color. From Leawood boutique Alysa Rene (11555 Ash St.), this merlot racerback bralette (Free People, $38) looks sweet peeking out from a cozy white thermal top (Bobi Los Angeles, $75). Perfect to wear while sipping champagne and playing Scrabble.

Jackets in shades of pink that lean toward the neutral side of the palette are definitely a trend for spring, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to wear this of-the-moment color. Pale pink can be hard to pull off, though, as it can really wash your skin out. Finding the perfect shade — and wearing enough blush — is crucial.

   

A faux-leather bomber jacket in the palest pink (Tart Collections, $220, Alysa Rene) would look perfect over a little black dress, a sheer lacy top or even a maroon sweater and jeans. Pairing it with a deep berry lip would also look killer.

   

The utility jacket trend is still going strong, and this salmon-toned canvas jacket (Mink Pink, $90, Alysa Rene) is a more casual option than the bomber jacket above. Perfect to add a pop of color for a Galentine’s Party, this jacket will also transition well into spring over any neutral color. A slinky black camisole underneath (Veronica M., $60) takes this casual jacket in a more festive direction.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take a peek as KC chocolate maker prepares for Valentine's Day

View more video

Entertainment Videos