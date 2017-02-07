CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu

This video from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows actions that you can take at colleges and universities to help protect yourself and others from getting sick. Non pharmaceutical interventions or NPIs are actions, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine, that people and communities can take to help slow the spread of illnesses like flu.
Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Spirit

Art Deco historic design continues for Hotel Phillips

Overlooking the lobby is a gilded 11-foot likeness of the goddess of Dawn the helps set the ambiance to the art deco design in the main lobby of the newly restored historic Hotel Phillips that provides a glimpse into the past by maintaining the architectural significance of the building while providing new amenities for guests.

Chow Town

Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

Chef Lidia Bastianich of Lidia's Kansas City made a special visit last fall to family-owned Paradise Locker Meats in Trimble, Mo., where she toured the facility with owners Mario Fantasma, and his son, Louis. Paradise Locker Meats has expanded to meet the demand for Midwestern raised heritage pork for chefs around the country, including the chefs of Lidia Bastianich's restaurant group.

Royals

Tears and cheers at Royals FanFest

Royals FanFest in Bartle Hall was filled with mixed emotions on Friday. Fans were sad over the loss of Yordano Ventura but there was plenty of fun to be had and autographs to gather to help people look forward to the upcoming season.

Entertainment Videos