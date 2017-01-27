Beaucoup gifts for the senses from Mer-Sea

Looking for a little luxurious indulgence? Maybe Mer-Sea’s Kismet is meant to be.
The Lenexa company’s newest fragrance for body and home is floral with notes of jasmine blossom, rose, currant, mandarin and wood. Packaging is a salty red, perfect for Valentine’s Day.
On the subject of salt, Mer-Sea’s name and product line are ocean-inspired. “Mer” is French for sea, and many of the bath soaps, body washes, candles, reed diffusers and room perfumes contain clean, marine aromas.
“Scent is such a transporter,” says Melanie Bolin, who co-owns Mer-Sea with Lina Dickinson. Both enjoy vacationing on both coasts, and Bolin lived in California.
The women became friends while their children attended St. Paul’s Preschool. When the kids were in junior high, the women decided to use their business and creative backgrounds to launch the company in 2013, debuting at the American Royal.
Success came only months later when a buyer from Anthropologie discovered one of their hand-wrapped soaps. This spring, Mer-Sea and the major retailer will introduce their third collection together. Recently, Mer-Sea’s stylish but practical machine-washable travel wraps were featured in O, Oprah’s magazine.
Mer-Sea is available at several local retailers, including Annabelles Fine Linens and Gifts, O’ Home Interiors and Spruce Home. “We get so much support in Kansas City,” Bolin says. “It’s been an amazing journey.”
Comments