Stuff I Like: Two-stepping at the Juke, meditation app and Viceland

Here’s what culture reporter Aaron Randle is into right now:
Two-stepping Wednesdays
Wednesday is my new favorite day of the week. Why? Because I can spend the night two-stepping at the Jukehouse on 18th and Vine, where the drinks are strong, food is amazing, people are friendly and the vibes are great. Where else can you stumble in after work on hump day and find yourself laughing and dancing for hours on end?
The Productivity Planner
I used to procrastinate so much I thought I might suffer from a chemical imbalance or medical condition (LOL, seriously). I took a chance and bought the Productivity Planner from Intelligent Change, and oh my God. This part-planner, part-life hack manual has done wonders for my efficiency. Every page offers simple tips to help you prioritize and conquer your daily to-do list. Go buy it and see for yourself. Like, now — stop procrastinating.
Headspace app
The older I become, the more I value my mental health. Unplugging is important. Being able to be alone and really listen to yourself is important. That’s why I love this meditation app. All it asks is that you allot 10 to 15 minutes each day to steady yourself through any number of meditative exercises. I feel more focused, less stressed and more optimistic. Om!
Viceland
It’s the best channel on TV that no one’s watching. The programming from Vice Media is aimed at millennials, serialized documentaries on lifestyle topics we’re interested in. Catch Omar from “The Wire” sitting in on a real-life illicit arms deal (“Black Market with Michael K. Williams”), or Ellen Page trying to figure out how gay and trans Brazilians survive in a country with the highest LBGTQ murder rate in the world (“Gaycation”). Travel to hospitals where children use marijuana to fight cancer (“Weediquette”) or to a kitchen to make gourmet cuisine with rapper Action Bronson (“F---, That’s Delicious”). Viceland is irreverent, insightful and captivating. It’s also my newest obsession.
Tanner’s steak night
If you can go to a bar on Thursday and get a 12-ounce ribeye and a beer for less than 20 bucks, you tell other people that they can go to a bar on Thursday and get a 12-ounce ribeye and a beer for less than 20 bucks. Now, go to this bar (in Waldo) on Thursday and get your 12-ounce ribeye and beer for less than 20 bucks.
Aaron Randle: 816-234-4060, @aaronronel
Comments