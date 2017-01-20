Here’s how to stay bundled up and fashionable at the same time

We’ve reached the dreariest part of winter. The days are gray, and the holidays are over. It’s easy to feel truly uninspired when getting dressed in the morning, especially when being warm is the top priority.
But ensuring that each outfit has a pop of your personal style is a positive way to pass the cold months in a cheery fashion (see what I did there?).
Your coat is the most visible piece in your wardrobe for most of the winter, so make sure it shows off your style and makes a statement. Winter coats are on sale, so whether your look is head-to-toe NYC-style black or hot pink with faux fur trim, now is the time to go shopping.
Next, add flair to that coat. Leather gloves are a timeless look; they come in every color of the rainbow and some even have touch-screen-friendly fingertips (try Amazon).
A fun hat or scarf is also an inexpensive way to jazz up your warm layers. The cheapest and easiest way to add personality to a coat? Pin on a pin! Madewell (309 Nichols Road on the Country Club Plaza) carries a variety, many emoji-inspired, and they fit perfectly on a peacoat lapel.
Under the coat, it’s important to layer, layer and layer some more. Temperatures have been all over this winter, so you have to be prepared when you leave the house. Take advantage of the turtleneck silhouette.
A sleeveless turtleneck is great under a leather bomber jacket for those days that reach almost 60 degrees. A short-sleeved turtleneck can be worn with a thin, long-sleeved T-shirt underneath for maximum versatility. And a turtleneck (or really cowl neck) poncho? You can throw that over just about anything and look magazine-ready. Just make sure you pair such a voluminous top with a slim bottom or you’ll look like you’ve got a huge bottom.
