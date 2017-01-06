From the archives: Kansas City’s youth confront prejudice in society and in themselves

Originally published Nov. 30, 1997
Editor’s note: This is a story about efforts to confront and eliminate racial prejudice. It describes honest and difficult discussions that contain language that may be offensive to some readers.
Carlos didn’t have to speak to give the warning, “Stay away from me.”
The slouched shoulders, the shuffled walk, his mouth poised into the beginnings of a snarl said it all.
As the others got off the bus that first day of camp, Carlos stationed himself in a corner and crossed his arms in front of him. He believed he was different from the 60 other kids who joined him for a weeklong camp called Anytown.
Anytown is a camp for high school students to think about race, class, stereotypes.
But Carlos wasn’t about joining in any talks about his own Mexican roots or the heritage of anyone else.
Carlos didn’t even want to look at other people. He tugged the curved brim of a baseball cap down over the black plastic sunglasses hiding his eyes. He had chocolate eyes, eyes that later would cry like a baby.
Anytowners are the gang members you cross the street to avoid. They’re also the quiet students easily ignored.
They’re class clowns lightly dismissed, the sackers at the neighborhood grocery who mumble comments, the honor students who never seem troubled.
Perhaps they are your own child.
They are Kansas City’s teen-agers; white, black, Latino, Asian and those of mixed race.
All of them are carefully tallied before the camp begins; male, female, suburban, central city, Catholic, Protestant, Muslim and Jewish. The better the mix, the better the camp.
The secret to Anytown is simple. It allows teen-agers a chance to talk when someone is really listening. During the six days the camp becomes a safety zone where thoughts are explored, confidences are kept.
Growing by division
It is the second night of camp. The teens have been divided into racial groups.
Fifteen blacks sit together on the carpeted floor, next to them are five Asians, then the eight Hispanics, six biracials, one American Indian and about 20 whites.
Poster-sized sheets of paper are handed out to each group, one for each ethnic cluster represented.
“Write the stereotypes you know for each group, “they are told. “You will present them to each other later.”
There is some laughter, some joking, but mostly only markers squeaking as the papers fill with words.
Nancy, a Mexican-American, takes the lead for her group. She is a good student, an athlete and active in several Hispanic leadership clubs. One club sponsor has nicknamed her “the Aztec princess.”
“Come on guys, “Nancy chides. “We need more names for the Asians. I don’t know too many Asians.”
When it comes time to read the lists, Nancy is first to volunteer.
She stands before the Asians and begins.
“You all are dog and cat-eaters, rice-eaters, have slanted eyes.”
She pauses to giggle.
“You smell funny, you all know karate, you eat Chinese food, you work at nail places and quickie marts, you’re skinny, you own liquor stores and you are good at math.”
Nancy lays the sheet down in front of the Asians. Most are looking downward, picking at dots on the carpet. She takes a few hesitant steps to her left and begins reading in front of the black group.
“You all are lazy, drug dealers, coke heads, pot smokers, eat soul food, wear gold, rap, Afros, you steal, you wear picks in your hair, jeri curls, you sing, you all play basketball, you have made up names no one can pronounce.”
Her voice begins to shake, but she continues. “Violent, greasy hair, nappy hair, long nails, porch monkeys, on welfare, uneducated, underachievers.”
A few of the black males slap their hands to the carpet. Others stare at Nancy, daring her to raise her eyes from the paper. One girl begins silently crying.
Nancy stops reading.
“I can’t, “she says. “I don’t want to finish it.”
“You were so proud before, Nancy, “an adult staffer says. “Finish reading the lists.”
Nancy starts to argue but instead sucks in her breath and begins again. This time her voice is soft with apology.
“The whites. White trash, racists, Ku Klux Klan, bland food, trailer park living, honkies, can’t dress, rich, crackers, can’t dance, fake bake tans, surfers, rich brats, Nazis, country music, Valley Girls.”
By the time she finishes she has nearly suffocated with sobs.
True confessions
It took two hours to talk about Nancy’s feelings and those of the other kids. Such talking and listening continues nearly night and day at Anytown.
Later eight girls pile onto two twin beds and talk about how to ask a guy to wear a condom.
A teen sits atop a picnic table with an openly gay staff member and reveals his own feelings of homosexuality.
A hike in the woods allows two girls to discuss how they force themselves to throw up after meals to stay slim.
Sometimes the teens make confessions to the entire camp.
Clayton stands in a large room and faces 45 other campers. Skinny arms fold across his lanky frame. He takes a breath and says: “I like girls. But I don’t date much. I’m a virgin.”
A beat of silence passes before the others begin applauding. It is not the hesitant clapping that builds as one person’s hands convince others to join. No, this began all at once, a roomful of kids showing their respect.
Lisa calmly retold the story of how she became pregnant to a hushed room of teen-agers seated on folding chairs in a university conference room.
The only thing that makes her stand out is her youth. She is barely 5 feet tall and looks like a younger sister to the other campers.
There was a party at the house of a new friend, she says in a quiet voice. She drank cup after cup of a spiked drink. It tasted like Kool-Aid. It made her giddy, then dizzy, then sick. She woke up on sheets damp with her own blood.
A lot of such admissions come in the daily discussion groups. The same seven to 10 teens gather each day for the groups. The topic changes daily; self, friends, family, community, the future.
A boy sits cross-legged on the floor and holds up his name tag for the other group members. It is a laminated file card on a plastic cord around his neck.
He points an index finger at a small bull’s eye, drawn with red magic marker.
The tag, the scar on his chest and the bullet he carries in his pocket remind him of the time he tried to end his own life, he says.
Each day of camp Carlos sits, slumped against the wall, ball cap and sunglasses in place.
Coaxing doesn’t help. He stays silent, which allows him to fall asleep. He refuses to talk one-on-one.
“I don’t know, “he answers, or “I don’t have anything to say.”
Falling out of line
By the middle of the week hands quickly link together to form the all-camp circle that begins each day.
The song “Lean on Me” is a favorite at the closing campfire.
Black girls cornrow the hair of their new white friends. A black fraternity chant is the theme of a boys cabin.
But on the morning of the fifth day, the harmonious tone of the camp is interrupted.
Before breakfast the teens are divided into new groups.
“Only speak with the people in your group. Do not interact with anyone outside of your group, “is the order from the camp staff.
A group of white students from a private school is allowed to be first to trek around the lake to reach the cafeteria. Next, the white public school students are dismissed to follow, then the Jewish group, the Asians, Latinos and finally the African-Americans.
A few grumble. Most are silent.
Although the campers don’t know it, the point of this exercise is to see how and when the teen-agers challenge authority.
A new order is given.
“You may leave your dirty dishes for the last group to clean up.”
Few hear the word “may” in the order. Everyone is aware the last group is made up of the darkest-skinned blacks.
A black girl begins to protest: “I’m not anyone’s slave. Don’t anyone of us pick up any dishes.”
But Rodriquez, a petite half-black and half-Mexican, is already at the side of an adult staff member.
“I’m here to pick up the dishes, “he says.
“They aren’t ready for you yet, “the staffer says. “Go sit down.”
The whites are carefully arranging their table. They neatly stack the trays in the middle. Large plates are put on the trays, saucers on top of the plates. Cups are grouped to easily grab four handles at once.
The whites are dismissed and Rodriquez is told, “They’re ready for you now.”
He quickly rises, scurries to the table and begins gathering the dishes.
At some camps even the light-skinned blacks leave the dishes for the dark-skinned group. Sometimes no one leaves their dishes.
Small revolts take place as more youth begin to question the exercise. Eventually they splinter off from their assigned groups and proudly come together, all races mixed.
In the discussions that follow some patterns emerge.
Why did the whites begin singing the civil rights song “We Shall Overcome”? “It seemed like it would help. We wanted to show support.”
Why were the white girls crying? “It was uncomfortable. We didn’t know what else to do.”
Why were the Latinos silent? “It’s nothing new to have blacks and whites surrounding us, fighting about race.”
Why are the blacks the most vocally angry? “This is too much like reality.”
Chanel refused to get up from the corner where the darkest-skinned blacks sat, even after hands were extended, welcoming and encouraging her.
“None of you would ever live in my world, “she said. “Unless you are willing to come really live in my neighborhood for two weeks, I don’t want to join you.”
Ravages of reality
By the end of the week unity has been restored. But it is a more sober, realistic and mature unity, not the euphoric, naive togetherness that characterized the first few days. The campers have confronted society’s ills and their own and have emerged wiser and somehow older.
At the end of the week the staff usually hears, “I wish this camp wouldn’t end, “and “I wish my real life was like Anytown.”
Tears come on the last night as students begin to think about returning home.
At Carlos’ camp there is a bonfire the last night.
The young people dance and sing by the flames, smearing melted marshmallow and chocolate onto the faces of their new friends.
For a while no one notices Carlos is missing.
Someone checks his cabin. He is sitting on top of the roof, a huddled silhouette in the moonlight.
Rutha, a middle-aged black woman who grew up in the segregated South, tugs and pulls herself up to the roof. They sit there for two hours. Mostly Rutha just holds Carlos as he sobs.
Carlos is afraid. Afraid of the drug-dealing kids he has called friends. Afraid he doesn’t fit in at his new high school. Afraid he doesn’t know how to change his life.
Every year at Anytown there is a new Carlos. He is the child who arrives sauntering, perhaps flashing gang hand signs. He usually avoids looking people in the eye. Sometimes he is African-American. Sometimes he is white. This summer he is Asian.
More than 400 Kansas City teen-agers have been through the Anytown program since it began six years ago. Most form new friendships.
Some of the teen-agers form mentoring friendships with the adult staff. Some return as college-age counselors.
At least one is dead, killed in a drive-by shooting this past summer.
But most of the children simply return to their lives after their week at camp; to their high schools, families and friends.
Carlos returned to his world. And the staff that worked with him often wonders.
Did he finish high school? Did he go back to his gang friends?
Did he find someone else to listen?
What’s Anytown?
Anytown is a program of the National Conference of Christians and Jews.
Each Anytown is designed to offer students a chance to interact with teen-agers different from themselves. Care is taken to ensure that each group of campers is diverse in gender, race, religion and economic background and geographically.
The first one was held in 1952 in Los Angeles. Now Anytown is held in 32 states, with more than 3,000 students attending the camps each summer.
While Anytown camps are held each summer, a smaller version, Unitown, is held year-round for area high schools. Often former Anytowners help with these programs.
Students 15 to 18 years old are eligible and are recruited from area high schools. Scholarships are available to help students attend.
Mary Sanchez, The Star’s minority affairs reporter, has volunteered as an adult staff member and a co-director of Anytown camps since the program began in the Kansas City area in 1992.
For more information about Anytown, call the National Conference at 333-5059.
