Hygge New Year with candles made in Fairway

With recent articles and upcoming books as indicators, the new year seems to be all about hygge, the Danish word (pronounced hue-guh) for finding the simple pleasures in life with people you enjoy by your side. In short, it means striving for warm fuzzies, especially in the cold, dark months of winter.
Think mugs of tea, chunky knit throws and burning candles — Lainey Lake of Fairway lights one each day.
“Candles make a home feel cozy,” she says.
Lake started making candles in her kitchen to give as gifts for friends and family. Encouraged by the positive response, Lake and her husband, James, launched Lake Candles in November 2015.
Now the Lakes’ basement is the studio and warehouse for soy candles shipped across the country. This time of year, Lake recommends Amber Sunset with rich amber, creamy vanilla and hints of sandalwood and musk, and Canoe Club, a blend of jasmine and rose with undertones of cedarwood and patchouli.
Each candle burns for 60 hours and can be found at Made in KC stores, RSVP in the Village and Pink Antlers Studio at Park Place.
Comments