Teen spends three months decorating ‘every. single. page’ of a Bible for a Christmas present

Reagan Lee of Georgia spent three months elaborately decorating “every. single. page” of a bible for her boyfriend.
She gave it to him for Christmas and posted pictures of it on Twitter, where thousands of people are oohing over her handiwork — a high-profile example of a craze called bible journaling.
Over the summer, Christianity Today called the trend “Bible study meets crafting.”
my bf said he wanted a bible for Christmas so i spent 3 months decorating every. single. page. happy with how it turned out though :) pic.twitter.com/2vLQuBwYR5— ray (@reaganlee17) December 25, 2016
Bible journaling goes way beyond simply marking a favorite passage with a highlighter.
Photos of elaborately decorated bibles like the one Lee created abound on Pinterest, Flickr and other social media.
Judging from Twitter, more than a few folks received bible journaling kits for Christmas.
“Scroll through hashtags like #illustratedfaith and #biblejournaling and you’ll see that women are not only spending such valuable time in God’s Word but also communing with each other about their experience, sharing from the deeper places of their hearts with such amazing creativity,” Tricia McCary Rhodes, co-founder of New Hope Church in San Diego, Calif., wrote for Christianity Today.
I think I found my thing, Bible Journaling!! pic.twitter.com/IDenWRt485— Logo (@loganmichanne_) December 28, 2016
Psalm 139:1 "You have searched me and known me." Find out more by clicking here!#BibleJournalinghttps://t.co/7kZ9ayBZtN pic.twitter.com/uzmf4RkoTS— UnderHisFeathers (@undrhisfeathers) November 3, 2016
Bible journaling is my happy place ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PtemCuxx9s— (@missbubbly_) October 19, 2016
Turn it up loud! #biblejournaling pic.twitter.com/wFsq9IXs3y— Sara Patterson (@SocialNewsSara) October 19, 2016
Bible journaling is a HUGE stress reliever. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/0oFCKzIa2H— al (@AllisonMoring) October 14, 2016
Pack up your gifts and go where God leads! #sandysbiblejournal #ruth1 #biblejournaling #biblejournalingcommunity pic.twitter.com/Pu6yECUR61— Sandy Allnock (@sandyallnock) September 25, 2016
i tried bible journaling today and i really liked it. day 1/100 #100happydays pic.twitter.com/jLhxRM7PpU— B (@isabella_nycole) October 11, 2016
Gotta love discipleship. I swear this journaling bible is my new favorite thing in the world pic.twitter.com/hfXXE16tuB— T MAC ✨ (@FancyTayluh) December 19, 2016
“Why has this become such a craze, with literally thousands of websites, books, Bibles, and even kits designed to turn us all into spiritual Van Goghs?” Rhodes wrote. “There are many reasons: Breaking out the art supplies and opening God’s Word takes us back to a simpler, less stressful time, and it reminds us of what it is like just to be a child in God’s presence. It gives us a hobby to connect with our sisters in Christ.
“But beyond that, drawing, note-taking, and doodling engages us in the text in a new and often needed way.”
Bible journaling can change the way people spend time “in the Word and it all begins within the margins of the Bible,” Laurel Keller, who works on the marketing team for LifeWay Christian stores, writes in a how-to on the company’s website.
The company sells bibles designed for journaling. The pages have large, white, open margins — space where the user can draw, write, paint, place stickers or stamps or Washi tape.
A few people — presumably not clued into the whole bible journaling phenomenon — chided Lee for embellishing the book, but the reactions were overwhelmingly positive.
@reaganlee17 That my friend is absolutely exquisite. What a spiritual masterpiece. Thanks for sharing. You're an inspiration.— Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) December 26, 2016
@reaganlee17 2016 may have been the worst year yet but this might have saved it. This is unbelievably amazing— B Sauce (@BrooksH_10) December 26, 2016
@reaganlee17 @_deesmoove I THIS BIBLE & I love it because of the time, thought and LOVE which you put into it...God Speed beautiful girl— rachel brewton cagle (@rachelbrewton1) December 27, 2016
@reaganlee17 ✊ this is beautiful!!!! pic.twitter.com/4Xqj2RlcRe— Christopher Seán (@ChrysFresh) December 25, 2016
@haileylouise99 @reaganlee17 @PoeticSoul__ yeah totally pic.twitter.com/RSnjfxLf4n— Sean (@scotland5finest) December 26, 2016
And one person made this suggestion.
@reaganlee17 if y'all break up(hope you don't...but), you better ask for that back! It's beautiful #goals— katie (@katieloo10s) December 25, 2016
