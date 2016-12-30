For the new year, get a new look with accessories

The urge to start fresh in January isn’t always convenient, especially when it comes to fashion.
Maybe you got some new duds for Hanukkah or Christmas, but they’re only making the rest of your closet look dull in comparison. And your bank account is shockingly empty after decking the halls and making merry. What’s a girl to do?
The most cost-effective way to add some jazz to a tired wardrobe is to load up on the accessories. A bright necklace, shiny purse or a killer pair of shoes can make all the difference.
These photos offer some ideas from Dear Society, 3566 Broadway.
Comments