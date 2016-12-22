What do children want for Christmas? Bunnies and drones

Savannah Rauhut of Liberty is 10, wants to be a veterinarian someday and really, really, really wants a bunny for Christmas.
Not a hedgehog — you have to wear gloves to hold one.
Not a hamster — they don’t live long enough.
She wants a bunny: cute, cuddly and a pet to call her very own.
Santa, are you listening?
Savannah, a fourth-grader at Franklin Elementary, also likes to write. Inspired by the season she wrote an essay about two lucky little sisters on Christmas Day who, as if by magic, get exactly what they want from Santa (See the essay below).
Savannah’s essay made us wonder: What do children want for Christmas in 2016?
Drones. They want drones.
“Dear Santa, I just want drones for Christmas,” wrote Kelsey G. in Tennessee.
And smelly stuff.
“Dear Santa, I wish for a stinky garbage truck for Christmas. I been a good boy,” wrote Jason in Wisconsin.
And harmonicas.
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like some chalk pastels and a flip-a-zoo that is a dragon and when you flip it over it is a mouse. I also want a watch that lights up and is red. I also would like a harmonica,” wrote “your friend” Sydney Anne in Alabama.
Some requests can’t be stuffed in a gift bag and wouldn’t fit under the tree.
Reuters photographers asked children around the world to draw pictures of what they wanted Santa to bring them this year.
Zofie in Prague wants dogs and cats to love each other.
Lynn in Beirut, who has cancer, just wants to be healthy again — and an iPad.
Mila in Macedonia wants her parents to be friends again.
Some children — like many children in England who wrote letters to Santa this year — don’t even want gifts.
They’ve seen what’s going on around the world, and they asked Santa to stop wars and keep children everywhere safe.
“For Christmas I don’t want a present this year,” an 11-year-old girl named Kady wrote in her letter to Santa.
“Instead I want to ask if you can help keep all the other boys and girls in the world safe. Lots of things are making me worried including all the wars and fighting that is going on. Everyone is fighting and many people are being hurt.”
Santa would need all the magic in the world to grant some wishes.
This little boy in northern California will be terribly disappointed that he can’t have everything on his list.
“Dear Santa, Can I please have 1. A new pair of headfones 2. curry shoes 3. My own iPad 4. HILLARY FOR PRESIDENT! Sincerely, Liam,” he wrote in his letter to the big guy.
Savannah is not a greedy girl when it comes to her list. She usually asks for just one thing.
A bunny, Santa. She really wants a bunny this year.
But there’s something about Christmas she likes even better than getting stuff.
“I like going to all my family’s houses, and I just like playing with all cousins,” she said. “I think it’s more fun to, like, play with my cousins and have fun with your family and stuff.”
Yes, Savannah, the best part of Christmas doesn’t fit under the tree.
A Christmas story, by Savannah Rauhut
“Get up, get up, get up!” Isabelle called to her little sister Josie while Isabelle jumped on Josie’s bed.
“Santa came, Santa came!” Isabelle exclaimed.
It was Christmas morning and Isabelle and Josie were so excited to see what Santa had left them. They ran down the stairs so fast they almost slid down.
Then, under the Christmas tree, were two big wrapped presents. They ripped the wrapping paper off fiercely, waiting to see the box that had what they have been wanting all December inside. “Yes, a bike!” Isabelle yelled “It’s just what I’ve been wanting, a doll house!” cried Josie. They were so happy!
Next, they peered inside their red, white rimmed stockings with big eyes, waiting to see what could be inside! As they shook the stockings upside down out came, pencils, erasers, notebooks, and candy!
“Santa even knows my favorite candy!” said Isabelle.
“I know, Santa is amazing!” exclaimed Josie.
The rest of that day, Isabelle and Josie played happily with all of their new toys!
