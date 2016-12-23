In Saturday’s Star: Adorable last-minute wrapping paper designed by kids

With more than 50 entries for our annual holiday wrapping paper contest, it was just too hard to pick one winner from each category — ages 7-12 and ages 6 and younger. So our panel picked a total of six and alternated the designs across the cover and back of the FYI section in Saturday’s Kansas City Star, just in time for your gifting needs.
Here are our winning artists (including two sets of siblings):
▪ Penguin: Sara Scheibel, 10, of Overland Park, daughter of Jeff and Katie Scheibel.
▪ Gingerbread woman: Anna Scheibel, 6, of Overland Park, also the daughter of Jeff and Katie Scheibel.
▪ Santa: Jane Meyer, 9, of Lee’s Summit, daughter of Mark Meyer.
▪ Cardinals: Clara Meyer, 7, of Lee’s Summit, also the daughter of Mark Meyer.
▪ Star: Paige Beebe, 6, of Prairie Village, daughter of Kate and Reed Beebe.
▪ Tree: David Shankle Raney, 6, of Lee’s Summit, son of Amy Shankle.
Thanks to everyone for sharing your holiday spirit!
Sharon Hoffmann: 816-234-4457, @Sharonakc
Comments