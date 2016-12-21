Still shopping? We’ve gathered all our good KC gift ideas for you in one spot

Did you realize you forgot someone on your Christmas or Hanukkah list? Need something for that last minute white elephant gift exchange?
We have several gift guides that can cover everyone and everything on your list whether you want to buy or bake.
Kansas City, of course, is home to great foods. So Sarah Gish had to share where she found miso honey bacon and locally made vanilla extract. If you’re in need of a host/hostess gift or something fancy for the home cook, how about sous vide cookers or luxurious linens?
There’s no shortage of creative KC artisans whose crafts range from candles to funky throw pillows to “Midwest is Best” glasses, so here’s a list to choose from. Or try this list, which features a pair of cool cube stud earrings or paying for a personal stylist from Scoobie to bring clothes to you at home to try.
Need something more high tech? How about FitBark, an activity monitor for dogs, or a pair of Stoned sweat-proof, noise-isolating, wireless earphones — both made in KC.
For the wine lover, Chow Town blogger Dave Eckert has suggestions for lovers of reds and whites and sparkling. Or give the gift of reading with these books.
If you need a recipe for a gift or a party, we have ones for chocolate rum fudge or holiday energy bites.
And here’s something that will always be handy: interesting facts about Kansas City businesses. For instance, did you know that the Tippin’s Pies plant in KCK rolled out nearly 600,000 pies from July through November? Or that at Topsy’s, the popcorn company earns 200 percent of its annual income in December while at Velvet Cream, catalog sale orders for its popcorn range from one can to 1,500?
Finally, here’s news you can use: Mall hours and KC-area restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Because you also deserve a break.
Comments