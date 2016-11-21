The world is flip-flopping over the color of these flip-flops

Look out, internet dwellers. There’s another #TheDress controversy afoot.
This one involves a pair of flip-flops.
In 2015, a picture of a dress posted on Tumblr begat an international dispute over what color it was — black and blue, or white and gold?
The nation hasn't been this divided since #TheDress debacle of 2015. #iVoted #EUref #BlueBlack #RemaIN pic.twitter.com/t1grHXB0D3— George Russell (@georgeorgeorge) June 23, 2016
Scientists jumped into the fray of “dressgate” to explain why humans perceive colors differently. After millions of tweets tried to settle the dispute, the dressmaker settled the matter: It was black and blue.
We can confirm #TheDress is blue and black! We should know! http://t.co/qAeIIHzJxk pic.twitter.com/kkxjUbmgI3— Roman Originals (@romanoriginals) February 27, 2015
So now, on Thursday, Twitter user @positivedemi posted a picture of a pair of Havaianas that set off a new international firestorm.
What color are you seeing, she wrote in Portuguese?
que cor vocês tão vendo? pic.twitter.com/IBk6upSZz7— arthur (@positivedemi) November 17, 2016
Like #TheDress, people can’t agree.
I see white and gold flip flops... what do you see? pic.twitter.com/I35iYnlNLp— Sam (@SamGolbach) November 20, 2016
THE FLIP FLOPS ARE BLUE AND GREY— bre (@breannaisner) November 21, 2016
IM GONNA NEED U TO FIGHT ME IF U THINK THESE DAMN FLIP FLOPS ARE BLUE AND BLACK pic.twitter.com/uEOC4XpOZr— (@omgcarmss) November 20, 2016
Just ended a friendship over the black and blue/white and gold flip flops— Lindsay Mitchell (@LindsJ_Mitchell) November 21, 2016
You’re all wrong.
A Havaianas spokesman confirmed to The Huffington Post that the pair in the now-viral photograph are blue and dark blue — and ironically wouldn’t look bad worn with #TheDress.
This eagle-eyed Twitter user figured it out.
@BuzzFeedOzNews @BuzzFeed Just so everyone knows, the actual product is this. pic.twitter.com/LsVVk8Zcje— Pumpkin Spice Kitte (@ShaunaAhoy) November 21, 2016
The company itself even had a little fun with the controversy on Monday because, you now, sales.
So, feel better?
Let’s all go do something constructive now.
