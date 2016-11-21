Living

November 21, 2016 2:50 PM

The world is flip-flopping over the color of these flip-flops

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Look out, internet dwellers. There’s another #TheDress controversy afoot.

This one involves a pair of flip-flops.

In 2015, a picture of a dress posted on Tumblr begat an international dispute over what color it was — black and blue, or white and gold?

Scientists jumped into the fray of “dressgate” to explain why humans perceive colors differently. After millions of tweets tried to settle the dispute, the dressmaker settled the matter: It was black and blue.

So now, on Thursday, Twitter user @positivedemi posted a picture of a pair of Havaianas that set off a new international firestorm.

What color are you seeing, she wrote in Portuguese?

Like #TheDress, people can’t agree.

You’re all wrong.

A Havaianas spokesman confirmed to The Huffington Post that the pair in the now-viral photograph are blue and dark blue — and ironically wouldn’t look bad worn with #TheDress.

This eagle-eyed Twitter user figured it out.

The company itself even had a little fun with the controversy on Monday because, you now, sales.

So, feel better?

Let’s all go do something constructive now.

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

View more video

Entertainment Videos