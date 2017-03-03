Miss Manners: No gift registries. Not for any event. Not ever

0:15 Female dog found unconscious in Leavenworth alley Pause

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting

1:50 Helicopter tours over Kansas City has sparked noise complaints

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC