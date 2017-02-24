Dear Abby: Daughters unfairly blame mom’s fiance for breaking up her marriage

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear' Pause

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown

3:39 Slugger Brandon Moss fitting in with Royals