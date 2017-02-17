Dear Abby: Father-in-law feeds kids fast food and vegetarian mom is steamed

1:36 9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum Pause

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

2:31 Library program welcomes and informs homeless

1:13 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

1:35 Photos of Yordano Ventura's wrecked Jeep, crash scene in Dominican Republic

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue