Dear Abby: Woman who escaped abusive marriage must not go back

7:06 Mizzou reacts to seventh straight loss Pause

1:12 Thrashing rains, winds batter Sacramento region

7:25 Postgame analysis: Kansas 81, Oklahoma 70

2:45 Chiefs’ Dontari Poe shows off basketball skills with Harlem Globetrotters

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

2:20 See the underground tunnel players use between Kauffman and Arrowhead

51:28 Chiefs-Steelers playoff preview with Sam Mellinger and Terez A. Paylor

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:25 Prince William and Kate's creepy thank-you to Canada