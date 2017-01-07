Dear Abby: Obsessing over ex-husband keeps woman from moving on

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe Pause

2:04 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

2:22 Spills, chills and thrills on Suicide Hill

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected

2:19 Relive the five best Chiefs scoring plays from this season

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60