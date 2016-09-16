Miss Manners: Forget the admissions fee for son’s birthday party

Q: For my son’s upcoming birthday party, we will be inviting his class and baseball team, as well as a few cousins. He has lots of toys already and doesn’t really need any more.
I know asking for cash, or any gift for that matter, is tacky, but since it is customary for people to bring gifts, I thought it would be convenient for us and cheaper for the guests to just give him a $5 bill instead of a toy that would not be used. The money would go into his piggy bank.
Not sure how to word this, though, without sounding awful. Please help. I don’t want to offend anyone, but it would be cheaper than an unused $20 toy that we don’t have room for.
A: It would also be cheaper for you not to have a party at all. After all, your son has probably had a lot of them already.
Miss Manners finds that practicality does not factor heavily into the rite of passage that is celebrating children’s birthdays. However, handing over a fiver as a price of admission seems particularly insulting and takes any small pleasure from the guest in choosing a present.
That is why it sounds awful, even to you. When you have too much of something, the kindly thing is to think of giving things to people who don’t have such problems.
But return the toys and keep the money if you must. For goodness’ sake, just don’t ask for an admissions fee up front, or inform your guests of your intentions — much less your motivation.
Q: I used to work at a local farmers market, and one day my boss had me at the front of the stall handing out strawberry samples. One lady I offered a sample to declined, citing an allergy.
In response, I sort of flubbed a quick “Oh, I’m sorry about that,” which I regretted saying the moment the words left my mouth. I’m vegetarian, and it always irritates me when people with no experience with vegetarianism pass judgment and sometimes say straight to my face that I must be living less of a life. I’m not “missing” anything, just living differently.
I certainly wouldn’t have appreciated it if the words I spoke to that lady had been spoken to me. What could I have said instead?
A: Perhaps you are overthinking this? How long ago did it happen, and do you imagine that the lady is brooding about it?
Presumably you were sorry that you mistakenly offered the lady a strawberry, not that you attacked her lifestyle as inferior.
Miss Manners understands your good intentions and appreciates them, but a simple, “I’m sorry. Perhaps we have something else that you might be able to try” would have sufficed.
She further notes that however noble the justification, there is a difference between choosing to be a vegetarian and being born with an allergy. Miss Manners is not suggesting that anyone apologize for either situation, just that you not confuse them.
Judith Martin writes the Miss Manners column with help from her son, Nicholas Ivor Martin, and her daughter, Jacobina Martin. Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, MissManners.com; or through postal mail to Miss Manners, Universal Uclick, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
