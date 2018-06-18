Royals Whit Merrifield back in lineup after taking ball of knee

A day after Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took a foul ball off his knee and leaving the game, he's back in the lineup in the designated hitter spot on June 18, 2018 against the Texas Rangers.
An avid video gamer, Camila Coyle, 18, of Overland Park, a recent high school graduate, will be heading to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., on a $60,000 scholarship to play competitive video games on a varsity level team for eSports.