Royals Whit Merrifield back in lineup after taking ball of knee
A day after Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield took a foul ball off his knee and leaving the game, he's back in the lineup in the designated hitter spot on June 18, 2018 against the Texas Rangers.
Smoke from a fire at townhomes in Kansas City's Northland could be seen from downtown shortly before noon Monday. The fire was reported about 11:45 a.m. at condos in the 1100 bock of Northwest 70th Court.
Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas and Danny Duffy were both ejected from Sunday's June 17, 2018 baseball game against the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Home plate umpire John Tumpane tossed both players at different times from the dugout.
An avid video gamer, Camila Coyle, 18, of Overland Park, a recent high school graduate, will be heading to Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., on a $60,000 scholarship to play competitive video games on a varsity level team for eSports.
Keith Mark, a Kansas attorney who hosted a hunting show with wrestler Shawn Michaels, explains how he met Donald Trump Jr. in early 2016 and helped connect Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.