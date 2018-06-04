Jungerman arraigned, asks that detective notes not be destroyed
David Jungerman, who is charged with killing attorney Tom Pickert last fall, appeared before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell during his arraignment Monday, June 4, 2018. His lawyers also requested detective notes not be destroyed.
Rodney Lincoln, who was convicted for manslaughter and two counts of assault, walked free Friday, a beneficiary of then-Gov. Eric Greitens' final acts in office. Greitens granted clemency to Lincoln and eight others on his final day in office.
Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.
This 90-year-old Ford tri-motor airplane was one of the first viable passenger planes. Travelers looking to take a trip back in time can buy a ticket on the plane this weekend at the Lee's Summit Municipal Airport.