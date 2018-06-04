Jungerman arraigned, asks that detective notes not be destroyed

David Jungerman, who is charged with killing attorney Tom Pickert last fall, appeared before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Harrell during his arraignment Monday, June 4, 2018. His lawyers also requested detective notes not be destroyed.
Jill Toyoshiba
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Kansas legalizes CBD

Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.