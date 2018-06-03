KU's Mitch Lightfoot speaks Sunday at Bill Self's basketball camp

Kansas Jayhawks big man Mitch Lightfoot says he's working on gaining weight. He's put on 16 pounds since the end of last season.
Gary Bedore
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Royals

A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Kansas legalizes CBD

Latest News

Kansas legalizes CBD

Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.