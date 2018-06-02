Fatal wreck near 23rd Street and Television Place: How it happened

Four people were killed in a fatal wreck near 23rd Street and Television Place when a Jeep eluded police and T-boned a vehicle.
Neil Nakahodo
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Royals

A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Kansas legalizes CBD

Latest News

Kansas legalizes CBD

Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.