Long imprisoned, man walks free after Greitens grants clemency

Rodney Lincoln, who was convicted for manslaughter and two counts of assault, walked free Friday, a beneficiary of then-Gov. Eric Greitens' final acts in office. Greitens granted clemency to Lincoln and eight others on his final day in office.
Midwest Innocence Project Max Londberg
A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Kansas legalizes CBD

Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.