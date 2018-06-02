Power poles snapped in high winds during morning storm

A morning storm that brought high winds through the metro area snapped power poles at 122nd and Strang Line Road in Olathe, Kan., on Saturday morning. Kansas Power and Light crews were arriving to begin repairs.
John Sleezer
Royals

A's rough up Ian Kennedy, Royals lose 16-0

Kansas City Royals starter Ian Kennedy goes three innings, giving up eighth runs on seven hits, as the Oakland A's beat the Royals 16-0 on June 1, 2018. Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler each had two home runs on the night for the A's.

Latest News

Kansas legalizes CBD

Eddie Smith is selling CBD products at his shop in Mission again, after legislators voted to legalize the marijuana extract. Mission police seized his stock last year.

Living

How to avoid being bitten by a dog

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.