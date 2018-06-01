Jacob Condra-Bogan Snags a comebacker for Wofford

Wofford pitcher Jacob Condra-Bogan snags a comebacker in a game against the Citadel in 2016.
Wofford College Athletics
How to avoid being bitten by a dog

Living

How to avoid being bitten by a dog

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.