What is Kratom? The FDA says this herbal supplement is an opioid

Sprint Speed is a major league baseball category the data collecting tool Statcast measures as “feet per second in a player’s fastest one-second window.” The Kansas City Royals fastest player in this category was a surprise, even to him.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner held a press conference on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:30am to announce that she will be dropping the charges in the Felony Tampering with a Computer case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Two maintenance workers have been charged with obstruction of law enforcement in the Schlitterbahn case. David Hughes, 58, of Basehor, and John Zalsman, 54, of Kansas City, Kan., entered not guilty pleas in a Wyandotte County courtroom.
An officer-involved shooting in Lawrence one block from Massachusetts Street injured one, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. The subject is in stable condition. No officers were reported injured.