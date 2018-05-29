An officer-involved shooting near Massachusetts Street in Lawrence injures one

An officer-involved shooting in Lawrence one block from Massachusetts Street injured one, the Lawrence Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. The subject is in stable condition. No officers were reported injured.
Cortlynn Stark
Homeowner property worries

Latest News

Homeowner property worries

Some homeowners are upset that they will likely lose property to make way for Quivira Road improvements in southern Overland Park. City officials say growth justifies a 2-lane improved road now and preparations for a 4-lane road in the future.