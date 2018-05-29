Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation in Jefferson City
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
The Black Privilege app launched exclusively in Kansas City on Thursday. The app's creators hope it helps to close economic disparities in the black community by directing consumers to black-owned businesses and providing entrepreneurs with resources
Icelandair begins seasonal transatlantic air service between Kansas City and Reykjavik, Iceland, with the first-ever scheduled nonstop flight out of Kansas City International Airport on May 26, 2018. The plane arrived at KCI on Friday evening.
Olathe North senior Dana Baker won her third straight Kansas Class 6A title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 168 feet, 8 inches on Friday May 25, 2018 at the Kansas state track and field meet in Wichita.
In 1982, two men arrived at a house near Janssen Place in Kansas City to shovel snow and found a baby girl abandoned on the back doorstep. Thirty-six years later, one of the men, Bob Hopkins, is on a mission to find out what happened to her.
Renaming 63rd Street for Martin Luther King Jr. is one option an advisory panel has put forth in an attempt to honor the slain civil rights leader. Here are some of the major points of interest along the route as it travels from west to east.
Some homeowners are upset that they will likely lose property to make way for Quivira Road improvements in southern Overland Park. City officials say growth justifies a 2-lane improved road now and preparations for a 4-lane road in the future.
Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.
A Kansas City, North woman, who only wanted to be identified as Lindsey, says she decided to openly carry a handgun to protect herself and her 9-month-old son and boyfriend after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.