Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation in Jefferson City

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday — effective at 5 p.m. Friday — just as abruptly as he had arrived on Missouri's political scene, his career buried under an avalanche of scandal and felony charges.
Jason Hancock
Homeowner property worries

Some homeowners are upset that they will likely lose property to make way for Quivira Road improvements in southern Overland Park. City officials say growth justifies a 2-lane improved road now and preparations for a 4-lane road in the future.

Danny Duffy returns to form in win over Rangers

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy worked seven shutout innings before allowing one run to the Rangers in an 8-2 win on Thursday May 24, 2018 at Globe Life Park. He worked 7 2/3 innings for the first time in 2018.