The basketball player was running when he turned and said 'Hey, ref!' Then he died.

SHARE COPY LINK Players and coaches honor the memory of James Hampton, a Team United player from Charlotte who collapsed and died during at game Saturday at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament in Hampton, VA. They huddled before a Sunday game. Steve Wiseman

Players and coaches honor the memory of James Hampton, a Team United player from Charlotte who collapsed and died during at game Saturday at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball Tournament in Hampton, VA. They huddled before a Sunday game. Steve Wiseman