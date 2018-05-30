Lake of the Ozarks crash: What happened

Just after midnight on May 19, 2018, a boat crashed into a rock bluff with five people on board, killing three of them.
Neil Nakahodo
Homeowner property worries

Latest News

Homeowner property worries

Some homeowners are upset that they will likely lose property to make way for Quivira Road improvements in southern Overland Park. City officials say growth justifies a 2-lane improved road now and preparations for a 4-lane road in the future.