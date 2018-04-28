White Sox hitter Matt Davidson's home runs sink Royals 7-4
Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked about the addition of Breeland Speaks, Derrick Nnadi and Dorian O'Daniel making the team tougher after the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2018.
Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is joined by Kansas City City Manager Troy Schutle and Rick Armstrong, president of the Kansas City Crime Commission in announcing the reward for tips in Kansas City homicides increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
A cattle trailer overturned near Harrisonville and police estimate that 40 to 50 cattle have died in the crash. Officers were working early Friday to corral other cattle that were running loose near the crash site.
Star Editorial Board members Dave Helling and Melinda Henneberger talked with Brent Welder, a Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on Wed., April 25, 2018. In this excerpt, Welder discusses his electability.
Promoting education and raising awareness about hantavirus are important elements in preventing disease transmission to humans. This video will assist individuals whose work may bring them into contact with rodents.
Viewers have watched Heidi Gardner share the screen on SNL with hosts such as Ryan Gosling, James Franco, Gal Gadot and Charles Barkley during her first season. She completes her debut year on May 19 when “SNL” wraps its 43rd season.