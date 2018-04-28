White Sox hitter Matt Davidson's home runs sink Royals 7-4

Royals starter Danny Duffy feels he's not pulling his weight this season, after the Chicago White Sox hand the Royals a 7-4 loss. Matt Davidson continues his home run output at Kauffman Stadium with two during the game on April 27, 2018
John Sleezer
