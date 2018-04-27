Chiefs' Andy Reid sees a "very intense player" in draft pick Breeland Speaks

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is joined by Kansas City City Manager Troy Schutle and Rick Armstrong, president of the Kansas City Crime Commission in announcing the reward for tips in Kansas City homicides increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
A cattle trailer overturned near Harrisonville and police estimate that 40 to 50 cattle have died in the crash. Officers were working early Friday to corral other cattle that were running loose near the crash site.
Star Editorial Board members Dave Helling and Melinda Henneberger talked with Brent Welder, a Democratic candidate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on Wed., April 25, 2018. In this excerpt, Welder discusses his electability.
Promoting education and raising awareness about hantavirus are important elements in preventing disease transmission to humans. This video will assist individuals whose work may bring them into contact with rodents.
Viewers have watched Heidi Gardner share the screen on SNL with hosts such as Ryan Gosling, James Franco, Gal Gadot and Charles Barkley during her first season. She completes her debut year on May 19 when “SNL” wraps its 43rd season.
Former St. Martin special needs teacher Kerri Nettles was charged with misdemeanor neglect and simple assault for her treatment of a disabled student riding the bus in 2014 and 2015. She pleaded no contest in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.