Chiefs' Andy Reid sees a "very intense player" in draft pick Breeland Speaks

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid likes what he sees in edge rusher Breeland Speaks from Mississippi, whom the Chiefs selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2018.
Shane Keyser
Sports

The road and history connect nine towns in rural Kansas -- if not the birthplace of basketball, then the place where the game took its first steps, writes Kansas City Star reporter Kent Babb.

News

Promoting education and raising awareness about hantavirus are important elements in preventing disease transmission to humans. This video will assist individuals whose work may bring them into contact with rodents.

Nation & World

Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.