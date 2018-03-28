Downtown Kansas City CVS will be closing temporarily for remodeling

In August 2006, CVS was ready to shutter its downtown store.
A drug store had operated in the spot at 921 Main St. for more than 40 years. But CVS had just acquired Osco for $2.9 billion and planned to consolidate the downtown store with one on Independence Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
That didn't go over well with many downtown residents and office workers who said they shopped there for sundries, groceries, greeting cards and other items, giving the store a steady stream of customers throughout the day.
At the time CVS said it wouldn't be out of the question for a brand-new CVS to open downtown one day. But just weeks later, in a surprising turnaround, CVS said it would not only stay, the store would be revitalized.
Now another upgrade is in the works. CVS plans to temporarily shut down the store and pharmacy at 6 p.m. March 28 and reopen in mid-June after an extensive remodeling. Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS store at 3902 Main St., or customers can choose to have them transferred to another location.
The CVS remodeling is part of the $139 million redevelopment of the historic Commerce Tower at 911 Main, according to the Downtown Council. It said the CVS, which is on the streetcar line, has signed a new 20-year lease.
The remodeling will include the removal of the window covering on Main to make the store "more inviting," as well as new carpeting, new shelving, an expanded pharmacy, a revolving door at the entrance and a new north-south layout.
The store's 10 employees will be transferred to other area CVS stores during the shutdown.
In 2006, downtown had about 16,000 residents, but it now has about 25,000, according to the Downtown Council.
Comments