Warrensburg man said a heart attack killed his mom. Police charged him with murder

A Warrensburg man who told family and police that his mother died from a heart attack has been arrested.
Cameron Elliot Miles, 36, has been charged with second degree murder in the March 20 strangulation death of his mother, Karen Miles, according to the Warrensburg Police Department.
Authorities say Cameron placed a call to police at around 11:15 a.m. to report that his mother had suffered a heart attack. Upon arrival, police found Karen Miles dead. Soon after, a coroner arrived and noted Karen had been dead for several hours.
While questioning Cameron Miles, police said they noticed scratch marks on his face and neck. When asked about the marks, police say the suspect was "unable to explain the scratches," and changed his story a number of times.
Both Cameron Miles' brother and a family friend staying in the home say Karen Miles was alive when they went to bed at around 2 a.m.
It was reported that Cameron Miles and his mother had an argument the night before about him not wanting to return to the Four Seasons assisted living facility in Warrensburg. Police later found a letter written by Cameron saying he wanted to be his own guardian and free from having to take medication.
On March 21, an autopsy on Karen Miles found strangulation as the cause of death, and classified the death as a homicide. As part of the autopsy, clippings from Karen's fingernails were submitted to a local crime lab where they were found to contain Cameron Miles' DNA. This prompted police to make the arrest.
