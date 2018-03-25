Jayhawk fans celebrate moments after Kansas wins Final Four berth

Laura Sellers, a 54-year-old KU fan from Lawrence, dressed up as a nun and danced in the street following KU's overtime victory over Duke in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Sellers dubbed herself "Sister Jayhawk."
KC Royals opening-day starter Danny Duffy was removed from his final Cactus League outing on Saturday against the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., on March 24, 2018 for precautionary reasons after experiencing shoulder tightness.
KU’s Malik Newman talks about his teammate Udoka Azubuike and his team’s victory after the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Tigers, 80-76, and moves on to the Midwest Regional championship game for a spot in the Final Four.